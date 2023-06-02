“Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.” ― Percy Colson
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 2, the 153rd day of 2023. There are 212 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On June 2, 1997, Timothy McVeigh was convicted of murder and conspiracy in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. (McVeigh was executed in June 2001.)
10 YEARS AGO
Egypt’s highest court ruled that the nation’s interim parliament was illegally elected, though it stopped short of dissolving the chamber immediately. Indiana Pacers center Roy Hibbert was fined $75,000 by the NBA for using a gay slur and profanity during his news conference after Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals; Hibbert apologized for the comments.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1924, Congress passed, and President Calvin Coolidge signed, a measure guaranteeing full American citizenship for all Native Americans born within U.S. territorial limits.
In 1941, baseball’s “Iron Horse,” Lou Gehrig, died in New York of a degenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; he was 37.
In 1953, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place in London’s Westminster Abbey, 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI.
In 1979, Pope John Paul II arrived in his native Poland on the first visit by a pope to a Communist country.
In 1981, the Japanese video arcade game “Donkey Kong” was released by Nintendo.
In 2011, a judge in Placerville, California, sentenced serial sex offender Phillip Garrido to life in prison for kidnapping and raping Jaycee Dugard; Garrido’s wife, Nancy, received a decades-long sentence.
In 2016, autopsy results showed superstar musician Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a powerful opioid painkiller.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ron Ely is 85.
Actor Stacy Keach is 82.
Actor Jerry Mathers is 75.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is 71.
Comedian Dana Carvey is 68.
TV personality-producer Andy Cohen (“The Real Housewives” TV franchise) is 55.
Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 51.
Actor Justin Long is 45.
Actor Deon Richmond is 45.
Actor Brittany Curran is 33.