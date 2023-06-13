TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JUNE 20, June 20, the 171st day of 2023. There are 194 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1947, Gangster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was shot dead at the Beverly Hills, California, home of his girlfriend, Virginia Hill, apparently at the order of mob associates.
10 YEARS AGO
Lightning began sparking more than 2,000 fires across northern and central California, eventually burning more than a million acres. Model Naomi Campbell was sentenced in London to 200 hours of community service and fined 2,300 pounds ($4,600) after she pleaded guilty to kicking, spitting and swearing at two police officers during an argument over lost luggage while aboard a plane at Heathrow Airport.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1782, Congress approved the Great Seal of the United States, featuring the emblem of the bald eagle.
In 1893, a jury in New Bedford, Massachusetts, found Lizzie Borden not guilty of the ax murders of her father and stepmother.
In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).
In 1972, three days after the arrest of the Watergate burglars, President Richard Nixon met at the White House with his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman; the secretly made tape recording of this meeting ended up with the notorious 18 1/2-minute gap.
In 1974, the film noir “Chinatown,” starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, was released by Paramount Pictures.
In 2014, the Obama administration granted an array of new benefits to same-sex couples, including those living in states where gay marriage was against the law; the new measures ranged from Social Security and veterans benefits to work leave for caring for sick spouses.
In 2016, a divided U.S. Supreme Court bolstered police powers, ruling 5-3 that evidence of a crime in some cases may be used against a defendant even if the police did something wrong or illegal in obtaining it.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 81.
Actor John McCook ("Bold and the Beautiful") is 80.
Singer Anne Murray is 78.
TV personality Bob Vila is 77.
R&B singer Lionel Richie is 74.
Actor John Goodman is 71.
Actor Nicole Kidman is 56.
Actor Josh Lucas is 52.
U.S. Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist April Ross is 41.
Rock singer Grace Potter (Grace Potter & the Nocturnals) is 40.