”Life is ours to be spent, not to be saved.” - D. H. Lawrence
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21, the 172nd day of 2023. There are 193 days left in the year. Summer begins today.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1982, a jury in Washington, D.C. found John Hinckley Jr. not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings of President Ronald Reagan and three other men.
10 YEARS AGO
A one-page criminal complaint unsealed in federal court accused former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden of espionage and theft of government property in the NSA surveillance case. President Barack Obama nominated James Comey, a top Bush-era Justice official, to head the FBI, succeeding Robert Mueller. The Food Network said it was dropping Paula Deen, barely an hour after the celebrity cook posted the first of two videotaped apologies online begging forgiveness from fans and critics troubled by her admission to having used racial slurs in the past.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1942, an Imperial Japanese submarine fired shells at Fort Stevens on the Oregon coast, causing little damage.
In 1954, the American Cancer Society presented a study to the American Medical Association meeting in San Francisco which found that men who regularly smoked cigarettes died at a considerably higher rate than non-smokers.
In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Miller v. California, ruled that states may ban materials found to be obscene according to local standards.
In 1997, the WNBA made its debut as the New York Liberty defeated the host Los Angeles Sparks 67-57.
In 2011, the Food and Drug Administration announced that cigarette packs in the U.S. would have to carry macabre images that included rotting teeth and gums, diseased lungs and a sewn-up corpse of a smoker as part of a graphic campaign aimed at discouraging Americans from lighting up.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Mariette Hartley is 83.
Actor Meredith Baxter is 76.
Actor Michael Gross (Baxter’s co-star on the sitcom “Family Ties”) is 76.
Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 75.
Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 73.
Actor Leigh McCloskey is 68.
Actor Doug Savant is 59.
Rock musician Mike Einziger (Incubus) is 47.
Britain’s Prince William is 41.
Country musician Chandler Baldwin (LANCO) is 31.