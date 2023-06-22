”A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” — Elbert Hubbard
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 22, the 173rd day of 2023. There are 192 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon. Abolhassan Bani-Sadr was deposed as president of Iran.
10 YEARS AGO
Islamic militants disguised as policemen killed 10 foreign climbers and a Pakistani guide in a brazen overnight raid at the base camp of Nanga Parbat, saying it was to avenge the death of their deputy leader in a U.S. drone strike. A plane carrying a wing walker crashed at an air show near Dayton, Ohio, killing both the pilot, Charlie Schwenker, and the stunt performer, Jane Wicker.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1937, Joe Louis began his reign as world heavyweight boxing champion by knocking out Jim Braddock in the eighth round of their fight in Chicago.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”
In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.
In 1965, movie producer David O. Selznick (“Gone with the Wind”) died in Los Angeles at age 63.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18.
In 1992, the U.S. Supreme Court, in R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul, unanimously ruled that “hate crime” laws that banned cross burning and similar expressions of racial bias violated free-speech rights.
In 1999, in a major upset at Wimbledon, top-ranked Martina Hingis lost in the opening round to Jelena Dokic, a 16-year-old qualifier ranked 129th.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 87.
Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 75.
Actor Meryl Streep is 74.
Actor Lindsay Wagner is 74.
Singer Alan Osmond is 74.
Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 70.
Actor Tracy Pollan is 63.
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 63.
TV personality Carson Daly is 50.
Actor-comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 47.