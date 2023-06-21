TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 25, the 176th day of 2023. There are 189 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50 and actor Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama declared the debate over climate change and its causes obsolete as he announced at Georgetown University a wide-ranging plan to tackle pollution and prepare communities for global warming. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the whereabouts of National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden at a Moscow airport, but promptly rejected a U.S. plea to turn him over. Democratic Texas State Senator Wendy Davis began a one-woman filibuster to block a GOP-led effort to impose stringent new abortion restrictions across the nation’s second-most populous state. (Republicans voted to end the filibuster minutes before midnight, sparking a chaotic scene with demonstrators who succeeded in forcing lawmakers to miss the deadline for passing the bill.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 was enacted.
In 1942, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was designated Commanding General of the European Theater of Operations during World War II. Some 1,000 British Royal Air Force bombers raided Bremen, Germany.
In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.
In 1973, former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Richard Nixon as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.
In 1993, Kim Campbell was sworn in as Canada’s 19th prime minister, the first woman to hold the post.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor June Lockhart is 98.
Civil rights activist James Meredith is 90.
R&B singer Eddie Floyd is 86.
Actor Barbara Montgomery is 84.
Singer Carly Simon is 78.
Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 76.
Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 69.
Actor Michael Sabatino is 68.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 57.
Actor Busy Philipps is 44.