”The safest way to try and get what you want is to try and deserve what you want.” — Charlie Munger
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 26, the 177th day of 2023. There are 188 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1977, Elvis Presley performed his last concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. Forty-two people were killed when a fire sent toxic smoke pouring through the Maury County Jail in Columbia, Tennessee
10 YEARS AGO
In deciding its first cases on the issue, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the nation’s legally married gay couples equal federal footing with all other married Americans and also cleared the way for same-sex marriages to resume in California.New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was arrested in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd; Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder. Seven-time champion Roger Federer was stunned by 116th-ranked Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round of Wimbledon; third-seeded Maria Sharapova was knocked out by the 131st-ranked qualifier, losing to Michelle Larcher de Brito of Portugal.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1925, Charles Chaplin’s classic comedy “The Gold Rush” premiered at Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy visited West Berlin, where he delivered his famous speech expressing solidarity with the city’s residents, declaring: “Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner).
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush went back on his “no-new-taxes” campaign pledge, conceding that tax increases would have to be included in any deficit-reduction package worked out with congressional negotiators.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced the U.S. had launched missiles against Iraqi targets because of “compelling evidence” Iraq had plotted to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush.
In 1996, the Supreme Court ordered the Virginia Military Institute to admit women or forgo state support.
In 1997, the first Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, was published in the United Kingdom (it was later released in the United States under the title “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a handgun ban in the District of Columbia as it affirmed, 5-4, that an individual right to gun ownership existed.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Clive Francis is 77.
Rock singer Patty Smyth is 66.
U.S. Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 62.
Country musician Eddie Perez (The Mavericks) is 55.
Actor Rebecca Budig is 50.
Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is 49.
Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 49.
Rock musician Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon) is 44.
Actor Aubrey Plaza is 39.
Actor-singer Ariana Grande is 30.