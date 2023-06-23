TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JUNE 27, the 178th day of 2023. There are 187 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black jurist to sit on the nation’s highest court, announced his retirement. (His departure led to the contentious nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)
10 YEARS AGO
The Senate passed, 68-32, comprehensive legislation offering the hope of citizenship to millions of immigrants living illegally in America’s shadows; however, the measure became stalled in the GOP-led House. President Barack Obama visited Senegal, where he urged African leaders to extend equal rights to gays and lesbians but was bluntly rebuked by Senegal’s president, Macky Sall, who said his country “still isn’t ready” to decriminalize homosexuality. Kevin Rudd was sworn in as Australian prime minister a day after toppling rival Julia Gillard.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1844, Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, were killed by a mob in Carthage, Illinois
In 1880, author-lecturer Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without sight or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon opened an official visit to the Soviet Union.
In 2005, BTK serial killer Dennis Rader pleaded guilty to 10 murders that had spread fear across Wichita, Kansas, beginning in the 1970s.
In 2006, a constitutional amendment to ban desecration of the American flag died in a Senate cliffhanger, falling one vote short of the 67 needed to send it to states for ratification.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 81.
Fashion designer Vera Wang is 74.
Actor Julia Duffy is 72.
Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 64.
Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 54.
TV personality Jo Frost is 53.
Actor Tobey Maguire is 48.
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 39.
Actor Drake Bell is 37.
Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter”; TV: “Ripper Street”) is 34.