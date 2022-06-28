"Humor is just another defense against the universe." — Mel Brooks
TOMORROW IS
Tomorrow is TUESDAY, JUNE 28, the 179th day of 2022. There are 186 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On June 28, 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending the First World War.
10 YEARS AGO
The Affordable Care Act narrowly survived, 5-4, an election-year battle at the U.S. Supreme Court with the improbable help of conservative Chief Justice John Roberts. Attorney General Eric Holder became the first sitting Cabinet member held in contempt of Congress, a rebuke pushed by Republicans seeking to unearth the facts behind a bungled gun-tracking operation known as Fast and Furious. (The vote was 255-67, with more than 100 Democrats boycotting.) Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise after five years of marriage.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1838, Britain’s Queen Victoria was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1863, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln appointed Maj. Gen. George G. Meade the new commander of the Army of the Potomac, following the resignation of Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker.
In 1978, the Supreme Court ordered the University of California-Davis Medical School to admit Allan Bakke, a white man who argued he’d been a victim of reverse racial discrimination.
In 2000, seven months after he was cast adrift in the Florida Straits, Elian Gonzalez was returned to his native Cuba.
In 2010, the Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that Americans had the right to own a gun for self-defense anywhere they lived.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 96.
Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is 84.
Actor Kathy Bates is 74.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway is 62.
Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 56.
Actor John Cusack is 56.
Entrepreneur Elon Musk is 51.
Rock musician Mark Stoermer (The Killers) is 45.
Country singer Big Vinny Hickerson (Trailer Choir) is 39.
Country singer Kellie Pickler is 36.