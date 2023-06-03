“It is never too late to be what you might have been.” — Adelaide Anne Procter
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 3, the 154th day of 2023. There are 211 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2011, physician-assisted suicide advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian died at a Michigan hospital at 83. Actor James Arness (“Gunsmoke”), 88, died in Brentwood, California.
10 YEARS AGO
The prosecution and defense presented opening statements in the court-martial of U.S. Army Pfc. Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning over the biggest leak of classified material in American history. (Manning was found guilty at Fort Meade, Maryland, of espionage and theft and was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison; her sentence was commuted after seven years by President Barack Obama.) A sharply divided Supreme Court cleared the way for police to take a DNA swab from anyone they arrested for a serious crime. A suicide bomber targeting U.S. troops outside an Afghanistan government office killed 9 children and two of the Americans. Sen. Frank Lautenberg, D-N.J., died at a New York hospital at age 89. Football Hall of Fame defensive end Deacon Jones died in Anaheim Hills, California, at age 74.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1888, the poem “Casey at the Bat” by Ernest Lawrence Thayer was first published in the San Francisco Daily Examiner.
In 1937, Edward, The Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the British throne, married Wallis Simpson in a private ceremony in Monts, France.
In 1962, Air France Flight 007, a U.S.-bound Boeing 707, crashed while attempting to take off from Orly Airport near Paris; all but two of the 132 people aboard were killed.
In 1965, astronaut Edward H. White became the first American to “walk” in space during the flight of Gemini 4.
In 2016, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74.
In 2020, prosecutors charged three more police officers in the death of George Floyd and filed a new, tougher charge of second-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, the officer who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck. (Chauvin would be convicted on all charges.) Defense Secretary Mark Esper took issue with President Donald Trump’s threats to use the full force of the military to quell street protests.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Irma P. Hall is 88.
World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 78.
Actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital”) is 77.
Singer Suzi Quatro is 73.
Singer Dan Hill is 69.
Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 59.
TV host Anderson Cooper is 56.
Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 55.
Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 52.
Actor Anne Winters is 29.