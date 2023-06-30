“It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation.” ― Herman Melville
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 30, the 181st day of 2023. There are 184 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1934, Adolf Hitler launched his “blood purge” of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as “The Night of the Long Knives.”
10 YEARS AGO
Nineteen elite firefighters known as members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position. Addressing students at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, President Barack Obama declared that the future of the young and growing continent still rested in Nelson Mandela’s vision for equality and opportunity. Inbee Park won the U.S. Women’s Open in Southampton, New York, for her third straight major of the year.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1918, labor activist and socialist Eugene V. Debs was arrested in Cleveland, charged under the Espionage Act of 1917 for a speech he’d made two weeks earlier denouncing U.S. involvement in World War I. (Debs was sentenced to prison and disenfranchised for life.)
In 1921, President Warren G. Harding nominated former President William Howard Taft to be chief justice of the United States, succeeding the late Edward Douglass White.
In 1958, the U.S. Senate passed the Alaska statehood bill by a vote of 64-20.
In 1971, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the government could not prevent The New York Times or The Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Papers. A Soviet space mission ended in tragedy when three cosmonauts aboard Soyuz 11 were found dead of asphyxiation inside their capsule after it had returned to Earth.
In 1986, the Supreme Court, in Bowers v. Hardwick, ruled 5-4 that states could outlaw homosexual acts between consenting adults (however, the nation’s highest court effectively reversed this decision in 2003 in Lawrence v. Texas).
In 2009, American soldier Pfc. Bowe R. Bergdahl went missing from his base in eastern Afghanistan, and was later confirmed to have been captured by insurgents after walking away from his post. (Bergdahl was released on May 31, 2014 in exchange for five Taliban detainees; he pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, but was spared a prison sentence by a military judge.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Nancy Dussault is 87.
Actor David Garrison is 71.
Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 70.
Former boxer Mike Tyson is 57.
Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 54.
Actor-comedian Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 54.
Actor Brian Bloom is 53.
Actor Lizzy Caplan is 41.
Country singer Cole Swindell is 40.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 38.