TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 4, the 155th day of 2023. There are 210 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1990, Dr. Jack Kevorkian carried out his first publicly assisted suicide, helping Janet Adkins, a 54-year-old Alzheimer’s patient from Portland, Oregon, end her life in Oakland County, Michigan.
10 YEARS AGO
Already heavily criticized for targeting conservative groups, the Internal Revenue Service suffered another blow as new details emerged in a report about senior officials enjoying luxury hotel rooms, free drinks and food at a $4.1 million training conference. France said it confirmed that nerve gas was used “multiple times in a localized way” in Syria. Joey Covington, a former Jefferson Airplane drummer who co-wrote several of the group’s songs, died in a car crash in Palm Springs, California at age 67.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1919, Congress approved the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which said that the right to vote could not be denied or abridged based on gender. The amendment was sent to the states for ratification.
In 1940, during World War II, the Allied military evacuation of some 338,000 troops from Dunkirk, France, ended. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill declared: “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”
In 1967, “Mission: Impossible” won outstanding dramatic series and “The Monkees” won outstanding comedy series at the 19th Primetime Emmy Awards.
In 1986, Jonathan Jay Pollard, a former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst, pleaded guilty in Washington to conspiring to deliver information related to the national defense to Israel. (Pollard, sentenced to life in prison, was released on parole on Nov. 20, 2015; he moved to Israel after completing parole in December 2020.)
In 1989, a gas explosion in the Soviet Union engulfed two passing trains, killing 575.
In 1998, a federal judge sentenced Terry Nichols to life in prison for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people.
In 2020, in the first of a series of memorials set for three cities over six days, celebrities, musicians and political leaders gathered in front of George Floyd’s golden casket in Minneapolis.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer is 95.
Actor Bruce Dern is 87.
Actor-singer Michelle Phillips is 79.
Actor Parker Stevenson is 71.
Former tennis player Andrea Jaeger is 58.
Opera singer Cecilia Bartoli is 57.
Actor Scott Wolf is 55.
Rock musician Stefan Lessard (The Dave Matthews Band) is 49.
Actor-comedian Russell Brand is 48.
Actor Angelina Jolie is 48.