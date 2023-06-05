“Never say never, because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion.” — Michael Jordan
Today in History
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 5, the 156th day of 2023. There are 209 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On June 5, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California’s Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene.
10 YEARS AGO
British newspaper The Guardian reported the National Security Agency was collecting the telephone records of millions of American customers of Verizon under a top secret court order. President Barack Obama named Susan Rice his national security adviser, and nominated Samantha Power to replace Rice as United Nations ambassador. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, accused of killing 16 Afghan civilians, many of them sleeping women and children, pleaded guilty to murder at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to avoid the death penalty. Carrie Underwood won the top honor video of the year at the CMT Music Awards for “Blown Away”; Miranda Lambert and Florida Georgia Line were the night’s top winners with two awards apiece.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1950, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Henderson v. United States, struck down racially segregated railroad dining cars.
In 1976, 14 people were killed when the Teton Dam in Idaho burst.
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control reported that five men in Los Angeles had come down with a rare kind of pneumonia; they were the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.
In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City home. (Smart was found alive by police in a Salt Lake suburb in March 2003. One kidnapper, Brian David Mitchell, was sentenced to life without parole; the other, Wanda Barzee, was released in September 2018.)
In 2004, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, died in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
In 2016, Novak Djokovic became the first man in nearly a half-century to win four consecutive major championships, finally earning an elusive French Open title with a win over Andy Murray to complete a career Grand Slam.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 98.
Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 78.
Rock musician Freddie Stone (AKA Freddie Stewart) (Sly and the Family Stone) is 76.
Financial guru Suze Orman is 72.
Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 71.
Jazz musician Kenny G is 67.
Singer Brian McKnight is 54.
Actor Mark Wahlberg is 52.
Actor Chad Allen is 49.
Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 44.
Actor Sophie Lowe is 33.
Actor Hank Greenspan is 13.