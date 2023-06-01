TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JUNE 6, the 157th day of 2023. There are 208 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25 1/2 hours after he was shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.
10 YEARS AGO
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper moved to tamp down a public uproar spurred by the disclosure of secret surveillance programs involving phone and Internet records, declassifying key details about one of the programs while insisting the efforts were legal, limited in scope and necessary to detect terrorist threats. Esther Williams, 91, the swimming champion turned actress, died in Los Angeles. Longtime soap opera actress Maxine Stuart, 94, died in Beverly Hills, California.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1844, the Young Men’s Christian Association was founded in London.
In 1939, the first Little League baseball game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
In 1977, a sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law imposing an automatic death sentence on defendants convicted of the first-degree murder of a police officer.
In 2001, Democrats assumed control of the U.S. Senate after the decision of Vermont Republican James Jeffords to become an independent.
In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that people who smoked marijuana because their doctors recommended it to ease pain could be prosecuted for violating federal drug laws.
In 2020, tens of thousands rallied in cities from Australia to Europe to honor George Floyd and voice support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Massive, peaceful protests took place nationwide to demand police reform.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 84.
Country singer Joe Stampley is 80.
Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 71.
Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 68.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 67.
Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 57.
Rock musician James “Munky” Shaffer (Korn) is 53.
Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 49.
Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 16.