“In order to write about life first you must live it.” – Ernest Hemingway
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, the 158th day of 2023. There are 207 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1993, Ground was broken for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama vigorously defended the government’s just-disclosed collection of massive amounts of information from phone and Internet records as a necessary defense against terrorism, and assured Americans, “Nobody is listening to your telephone calls.” Obama opened a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Rancho Mirage, California. A gunman went on a chaotic rampage, killing his father and brother and three other people before being fatally shot by police at Santa Monica College in California. Former French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy, 84, died in suburban Paris. Death row inmate Richard Ramirez, 53, the serial killer known as California’s “Night Stalker,” died in a hospital.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1892, Homer Plessy, a “Creole of color,” was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the East Louisiana Railroad. (Ruling on his case, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept it renounced in 1954.)
In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for American naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War.
In 1981, Israeli military planes destroyed a nuclear power plant in Iraq, a facility the Israelis charged could have been used to make nuclear weapons.
In 2006, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the founder of al-Qaida in Iraq, was killed by a U.S. airstrike on his safe house.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump claimed their parties’ presidential nominations following contests in New Jersey, California, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and South Dakota.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Tom Jones is 83.
Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 77.
Actor Liam Neeson is 71.
Actor William Forsythe is 68.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is 64.
Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 57.
Rock musician Dave Navarro is 56.
Actor Adrienne Frantz is 45.
Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 42.
Rapper Iggy Azalea is 33.