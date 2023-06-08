“Truth and courage aren’t always comfortable, but they’re never weakness.” — Brené Brown
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 8, the 159th day of 2023. There are 206 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama and Chinese leader Xi Jinping concluded a two-day summit in the California desert that ended with few policy breakthroughs but the prospect of closer personal ties. Serena Williams won her 16th Grand Slam title and her first French Open championship since 2002, beating Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-4. Palace Malice took charge on the turn for home and won the Belmont Stakes, holding off Preakness winner Oxbow and Kentucky Derby winner Orb.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1867, modern American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin.
In 1966, a merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.
In 1978, a jury in Clark County, Nevada, ruled the so-called “Mormon will,” purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, was a forgery.
In 1995, U.S. Marines rescued Capt. Scott O’Grady, whose F-16C fighter jet had been shot down by Bosnian Serbs on June 2.
In 2009, North Korea’s highest court sentenced American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee to 12 years’ hard labor for trespassing and “hostile acts.” (The women were pardoned in early August 2009 after a trip to Pyongyang by former President Bill Clinton.)
In 2015, siding with the White House in a foreign-policy power struggle with Congress, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Americans born in the disputed city of Jerusalem could not list Israel as their birthplace on passports.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Nancy Sinatra is 83.
Musician Boz Scaggs is 79.
Actor Kathy Baker is 73.
Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 72.
“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams is 66.
Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 65.
Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) is 61.
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 53.
Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 47.
Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is 46.
Actor Torrey DeVitto is 39.