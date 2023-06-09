"Wanting what makes you happy requires wanting the right things." — Niklas Göke
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 9, the 160th day of 2023. There are 205 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before the 40th president’s funeral.
10 YEARS AGO
Risking prosecution by the U.S. government, 29-year-old intelligence analyst Edward Snowden was revealed as the source of The Guardian and The Washington Post disclosures about secret American surveillance programs. Rafael Nadal became the first man to win eight titles at the same Grand Slam tournament after beating fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the French Open final. Inbee Park birdied the third hole of a sudden-death playoff with Catriona Matthew to win the rain-delayed LPGA Championship. “Kinky Boots” was named best musical at the Tony Awards; “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” won best play.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1732, James Oglethorpe received a charter from Britain’s King George II to found the colony of Georgia.
In 1870, author Charles Dickens died in Gad’s Hill Place, England.
In 1915, guitarist, songwriter and inventor Les Paul was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
In 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.
In 1978, leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struck down a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men from the Mormon priesthood.
In 1986, the Rogers Commission released its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.
In 1993, the science-fiction film “Jurassic Park,” directed by Steven Spielberg, had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.
In 2020, hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, a Black man whose death during a Minneapolis arrest inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 84.
Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 76.
Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 72.
Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 67.
Actor Michael J. Fox is 62.
Actor Johnny Depp is 60.
Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) is 56.
Actor Keesha Sharp is 50.
Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 48.
Actor Natalie Portman is 42.