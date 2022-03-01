”All your life, you will be faced with a choice. You can choose love or hate…I choose love.” — Johnny Cash
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 1, the 60th day of 2022. There are 305 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 1, 1974, seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in. (These four defendants were convicted in January 1975, although Mardian’s conviction was later reversed.)
10 YEARS AGO
Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley signed a measure legalizing same-sex marriage in his state, effective January 2013. Online publisher and conservative blogger Andrew Breitbart died in Los Angeles at age 43.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1867, Nebraska became the 37th state as President Andrew Johnson signed a proclamation.
In 1932, Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, New Jersey. (Remains identified as those of the child were found the following May.)
In 1971, a bomb went off inside a men’s room at the U.S. Capitol; the radical group Weather Underground claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn blast.
In 2010, Jay Leno returned as host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”
In 2020, state officials said New York City had its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, a woman in her late 30s who had contracted the virus while traveling in Iran. Health officials in Washington state, announcing what was believed at the time to be the second U.S. death from the coronavirus, said the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the Seattle area.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 95.
Actor Dirk Benedict is 77.
Actor-director Ron Howard is 68.
Country singer Janis Oliver (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 68.
Actor Catherine Bach is 67.
Actor Tim Daly is 66.
Actor Maurice Benard is 59.
Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 49.
Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 48.
Pop singer Justin Bieber is 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.