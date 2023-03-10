“We are here to add what we can to life, not to get what we can from life.” — William Osler
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 10, the 69th day of 2023. There are 296 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 10, 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee, to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.)
10 YEARS AGO
The president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, accused the Taliban and the U.S. of working in concert to convince Afghans that violence would worsen if most foreign troops left — an allegation the top American commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Joseph Dunford, rejected as “categorically false.”
ON THIS DATE:
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln assigned Ulysses S. Grant, who had just received his commission as lieutenant-general, to the command of the Armies of the United States.
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.
In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York; she was in her 90s.
In 1965, Neil Simon’s play “The Odd Couple,” starring Walter Matthau and Art Carney, opened on Broadway.
In 1988, pop singer Andy Gibb died in Oxford, England, at age 30 of heart inflammation.
In 2015, breaking her silence in the face of a growing controversy over her use of a private email address and server, Hillary Rodham Clinton conceded that she should have used government email as secretary of state but insisted she had not violated any federal laws or Obama administration rules.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Chuck Norris is 83.
Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 83.
TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”) is 74.
Actor Sharon Stone is 65.
Magician Lance Burton is 63.
Britain’s Prince Edward is 59.
Rapper-producer Timbaland is 51.
Singer Robin Thicke is 46.
Country singer Carrie Underwood is 40.
Country musician Jared Hampton (LANCO) is 32.