TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 11, the 70th day of 2023. There are 295 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Lend-Lease Bill, providing war supplies to countries fighting the Axis. Two years later, in 1943, he signed the extension bill in Washington on March 11, 1943. He handed souvenir pens to (left to right) Rep. Charles A. Eaton (R-N.J.), Sen. Alben W. Barkley (D-KY) and Lend-Lease administrator E.R. Stettinius Jr. (AP Photo/George R. Skadding)
10 YEARS AGO
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (D) was convicted of a raft of crimes, including racketeering conspiracy (he was later sentenced to 28 years in prison). North Korea said it was no longer bound by the 1953 armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War, following days of increased tensions over its latest nuclear test. (A U.N. spokesman said that North Korea could not unilaterally dissolve the armistice.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1918, what were believed to be the first confirmed U.S. cases of a deadly global flu pandemic were reported among U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas; 46 soldiers would die. (The worldwide outbreak of influenza claimed an estimated 20 to 40 million lives.)
In 1997, rock star Paul McCartney was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.
In 2002, two columns of light soared skyward from Ground Zero in New York as a temporary memorial to the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks six months earlier.
In 2010, a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the use of the words “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance and “In God We Trust” on U.S. currency.
In 2011, a magnitude-9.0 earthquake and resulting tsunami struck Japan’s northeastern coast, killing nearly 20,000 people and severely damaging the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station.
In 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced in New York to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual abuse.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 89.
Movie director Jerry Zucker is 73.
Actor Susan Richardson (“Eight is Enough”) is 71.
Country singer Jimmy Fortune (The Statler Brothers) is 68.
Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., is 58.
Actor Terrence Howard is 54.
Actor Johnny Knoxville is 52.
Rock singer-musicians Benji and Joel Madden (Good Charlotte; The Madden Brothers) are 44.
TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 40.
Actor Jodie Comer is 30.