”When I was a boy, I always saw myself as a hero in comic books and in movies. I grew up believing this dream.” — Elvis Presley
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 13, the 72nd day of 2023. There are 293 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1943, financier and philanthropist J.P. Morgan Jr., 75, died in Boca Grande, Florida.
10 YEARS AGO
In 2013, Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina was elected pope, choosing the name Francis. he was the first pontiff from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium. A man went on a shooting rampage in the small villages of Mohawk and Herkimer in New York state, killing four and wounding two more at a barbershop and a car wash. (Police would shoot and kill the suspect, 64-year-old Kurt Myers, the following day.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1781, the seventh planet of the solar system, Uranus, was discovered by Sir William Herschel.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure prohibiting Union military officers from returning fugitive slaves to their owners.
In 1925, the Tennessee General Assembly approved a bill prohibiting the teaching of the theory of evolution. (Gov. Austin Peay signed the measure on March 21; Tennessee repealed the law in 1967.
In 1943, financier and philanthropist J.P. Morgan Jr., 75, died in Boca Grande, Florida.
In 1946, U.S. Army Pfc. Sadao Munemori was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for sacrificing himself to save fellow soldiers from a grenade explosion in Seravezza, Italy; he was the only Japanese-American service member so recognized in the immediate aftermath of World War II.
In 2011, the estimated death toll from Japan’s earthquake and tsunami climbed past 10,000 as authorities raced to combat the threat of multiple nuclear reactor meltdowns while hundreds of thousands of people struggled to find food and water.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 84.
R&B/gospel singer Candi Staton is 83.
Actor William H. Macy is 73.
Comedian Robin Duke is 69.
Actor Dana Delany is 67.
Rock musician Adam Clayton (U2) is 63.
Actor Annabeth Gish is 52.
Actor Danny Masterson is 47.
Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin is 28.
Tennis star Coco Gauff is 19.