TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 14, the 73rd day of 2023. There are 292 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 14, 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America’s cotton industry.
10 YEARS AGO
During his first full day as pontiff, Pope Francis stopped by his Vatican hotel to pick up his luggage and pay the bill himself. Some 10,000 workers from across the European Union protested outside a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, demanding they end years of austerity and focus instead on curbing runaway unemployment with more spending. A nearly 19-hour standoff in Herkimer, New York, came to an end inside a cluttered, abandoned bar as police SWAT teams killed the suspect in four fatal shootings. The NHL’s realignment plan was approved by the league’s board of governors.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1879, physicist Albert Einstein was born in Ulm, Germany.
In 1962, Democrat Edward M. Kennedy officially launched in Boston his successful candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat from Massachusetts once held by his brother, President John F. Kennedy. (Edward Kennedy served in the Senate for nearly 47 years.)
In 1964, a jury in Dallas found Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to death. (Both the conviction and death sentence were overturned, but Ruby died before he could be retried.)
In 1967, the body of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 2011, Neil Diamond, Alice Cooper, Tom Waits, Darlene Love, Dr. John and Leon Russell were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In 2015, Robert Durst, a wealthy eccentric linked to two killings and his wife’s disappearance, was arrested by the FBI in New Orleans on a murder warrant a day before HBO aired the final episode of a serial documentary about his life. (Durst would be convicted in the shooting death of his friend, Susan Berman; he died in January 2022 while serving a life sentence in California.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 90.
Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 78.
Actor Steve Kanaly is 77.
Comedian Billy Crystal is 75.
Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 65.
Actor Tamara Tunie is 64.
Country singer Kristian Bush is 53.
Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 40.
NBA star Stephen Curry is 35.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 26.