“Life is what we make it, always has been, always will be.” — Grandma Moses
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 14, the 73rd day of 2022. There are 292 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 14, 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America’s cotton industry.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, hosted a White House state dinner for British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha. Earlier, the two leaders announced that NATO forces would hand over the lead combat role in Afghanistan to Afghan forces in 2013 as the U.S. and its allies aimed to get out by the end of 2014.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1879, physicist Albert Einstein was born in Ulm, Germany.
In 1964, a jury in Dallas found Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to death. (Both the conviction and death sentence were overturned, but Ruby died before he could be retried.)
In 1967, the body of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 2011, Neil Diamond, Alice Cooper, Tom Waits, Darlene Love, Dr. John and Leon Russell were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In 2018, Stephen Hawking, the best-known theoretical physicist of his time, died at his home in Cambridge, England, at the age of 76; he had stunned doctors by living with the normally fatal illness ALS for more than 50 years.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Michael Caine is 89.
Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 89.
Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 77.
Actor Steve Kanaly is 76.
Comedian Billy Crystal is 74.
Actor Tamara Tunie is 63.
Actor Chris Klein is 43.
Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 39.
NBA star Stephen Curry is 34.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 25.
