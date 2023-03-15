”Life imposes things on you that you can’t control, but you still have the choice of how you’re going to live through this.” — Celine Dion
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, the 74th day of 2023. There are 291 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1977, the situation comedy “Three’s Company,” starring John Ritter, Joyce DeWitt and Suzanne Somers, premiered on ABC-TV.
10 YEARS AGO
The Pentagon announced it would spend $1 billion to add 14 interceptors to an Alaska-based missile defense system, responding to what it called faster-than-anticipated North Korean progress on nuclear weapons and missiles. The chief of Syria’s main, Western-backed rebel group marked the second anniversary of the start of the uprising against President Bashar Assad by pledging to fight until the “criminal” regime was gone. Canadian Patrick Chan won his third title at the World Figure Skating Championships in London, Ontario.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1944, during World War II, Allied bombers again raided German-held Monte Cassino.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote; the result was passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
In 1972, “The Godfather,” Francis Ford Coppola’s epic gangster movie based on the Mario Puzo novel and starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, premiered in New York.
In 2019, a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, streaming the massacre live on Facebook. (Brenton Tarrant, an Australian white supremacist, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder and other charges.)
In 2020, the Federal Reserve took massive emergency action to help the economy withstand the coronavirus by slashing its benchmark interest rate to near zero and saying it would buy $700 billion in treasury and mortgage bonds. After initially trying to keep schools open, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the nation’s largest public school system would close in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Judd Hirsch is 88.
Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 82.
Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 80.
Actor Park Overall is 66.
Model Fabio is 62.
Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 60.
Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 55.
Country singer-musician Matt Thomas (Parmalee) is 49.
Actor Eva Longoria is 48.
Rock DJ Joseph Hahn (Linkin Park) is 46.