Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.