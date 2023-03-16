”Life is really simple, but men insist on making it complicated.” — Confucius
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 16, the 75th day of 2023. There are 290 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1994, figure skater Tonya Harding pleaded guilty in Portland, Oregon, to conspiracy to hinder prosecution for covering up an attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan, avoiding jail but drawing a $100,000 fine.
10 YEARS AGO
Thousands of activists gathered for the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington gave Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul a narrow victory over Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in their unscientific presidential preference poll (Paul had 25 percent of the vote and Rubio 23 percent; former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum was third with 8 percent). South Korea’s Yuna Kim, back at the World Figure Skating Championships after a two-year absence, won the women’s title in London, Ontario, Canada. British actor Frank Thornton, 92, best known as Captain Peacock in the long-running television comedy “Are You Being Served?,” died in London.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1935, Adolf Hitler decided to break the military terms set by the Treaty of Versailles by ordering the rearming of Germany.
In 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy of New York announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In 1968, the My Lai massacre took place during the Vietnam War as U.S. Army soldiers hunting for Viet Cong fighters and sympathizers killed unarmed villagers in two hamlets of Son My village; estimates of the death toll vary from 347 to 504.
In 1972, in a nationally broadcast address, President Richard Nixon called for a moratorium on court-ordered school busing to achieve racial desegregation.
In 1984, William Buckley, the CIA station chief in Beirut, was kidnapped by Hezbollah militants (he was tortured by his captors and killed in 1985).
In 2014, Crimeans voted to leave Ukraine and join Russia, overwhelmingly approving a referendum that sought to unite the strategically important Black Sea region with the country it was part of for some 250 years.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Ray Walker (The Jordanaires) is 89.
Game show host Chuck Woolery is 82.
Actor Erik Estrada is 74.
Country singer Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel) is 72.
Rock singer-musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) is 69.
World Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 69.
Country singer Tracy Bonham is 56.
Actor Lauren Graham is 56.
Actor Brooke Burns is 45.
Rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen is 32.