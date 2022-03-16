"Get busy living or get busy dying." — Stephen King
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, the 75th day of 2022. There are 290 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 16, 1968, the My Lai massacre took place during the Vietnam War as U.S. Army soldiers hunting for Viet Cong fighters and sympathizers killed unarmed villagers in two hamlets of Son My village; estimates of the death toll vary from 347 to 504.
10 YEARS AGO
A jury in New Brunswick, New Jersey, convicted former Rutgers University student Dharun Ravi in the webcam spying episode that ended in the suicide of his gay roommate, Tyler Clementi. (Ravi served 20 days in jail for invasion of privacy, bias intimidation and other counts.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, during World War II, American forces declared they had secured Iwo Jima, although pockets of Japanese resistance remained.
In 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy of New York announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In 1972, in a nationally broadcast address, President Richard Nixon called for a moratorium on court-ordered school busing to achieve racial desegregation.
In 1994, figure skater Tonya Harding pleaded guilty in Portland, Oregon, to conspiracy to hinder prosecution for covering up an attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan, avoiding jail but drawing a $100,000 fine.
In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to take the seat of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who had died the previous month. (Republicans who controlled the Senate would stick to their pledge to leave the seat empty until after the presidential election; they confirmed Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch in April 2017.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Ray Walker (The Jordanaires) is 88.
Game show host Chuck Woolery is 81.
Actor Erik Estrada is 73.
Country singer Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel) is 71.
Rock singer-musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) is 68.
World Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 68.
Actor Clifton Powell is 66.
Folk singer Patty Griffin is 58.
Actor Brooke Burns is 44.
Toronto Blue Jays baseball star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 23.
