“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 17, the 76th day of 2023. There are 289 days left in the year. This is St. Patrick’s Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 17, 1969, Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel.
10 YEARS AGO
Two members of Steubenville, Ohio’s celebrated high school football team were found guilty of raping a drunken 16-year-old girl and sentenced to at least a year in juvenile prison in a case that rocked the Rust Belt city of 18,000. Former Oklahoma quarterback Steve Davis, 60, who led the Sooners to back-to-back national championships in the 1970s, was killed in a private plane crash in northern Indiana. Louisville earned the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament after a topsy-turvy season in college basketball.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1762, New York held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade.
In 1905, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt married Franklin Delano Roosevelt in New York.
In 1942, six days after departing the Philippines during World War II, Gen. Douglas MacArthur arrived in Australia to become supreme commander of Allied forces in the southwest Pacific theater.
In 1966, a U.S. Navy midget submarine located a missing hydrogen bomb that had fallen from a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber into the Mediterranean off Spain. (It took several more weeks to actually recover the bomb.)
In 2003, edging to the brink of war, President George W. Bush gave Saddam Hussein 48 hours to leave his country. Iraq rejected Bush’s ultimatum, saying that a U.S. attack to force Saddam from power would be “a grave mistake.”
In 2010, Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to become a majority owner in the NBA as the league’s Board of Governors unanimously approved Jordan’s $275 million bid to buy the Charlotte Bobcats from Bob Johnson.
In 2016, finally bowing to years of public pressure, SeaWorld Entertainment said it would no longer breed killer whales or make them perform crowd-pleasing tricks.
In 2020, the Kentucky Derby and the French Open were each postponed from May to September because of the coronavirus.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 79.
Actor Patrick Duffy is 74.
Actor Kurt Russell is 72.
Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 69.
Country singer Paul Overstreet is 68.
Actor Rob Lowe is 59.
Olympic gold medal soccer player Mia Hamm is 51.
Actor Amelia Heinle (“Young and the Restless”) is 50.
Country singer Keifer Thompson (Thompson Square) is 50.
TV personality Rob Kardashian is 36.