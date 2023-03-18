“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” — John Lennon
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 18, the 77th day of 2023. There are 288 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2002, Brittanie Cecil died two days short of her 14th birthday after being hit in the head by a puck at a game between the host Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames; it was apparently the first such fan fatality in NHL history.
10 YEARS AGO
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton announced her support for gay marriage in an online video released by the gay rights advocacy group Human Rights Campaign. A mortar shell explosion killed seven Marines from Camp Lejeune and injured eight other people during mountain warfare training at Hawthorne Army Depot in Nevada.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1925, the Tri-State Tornado struck southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana, resulting in some 700 deaths.
In 1937, in America’s worst school disaster, nearly 300 people, most of them children, were killed in a natural gas explosion at the New London Consolidated School in Rusk County, Texas.
In 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order authorizing the War Relocation Authority, which was put in charge of interning Japanese-Americans, with Milton S. Eisenhower (the younger brother of Dwight D. Eisenhower) as its director.
In 1965, the first spacewalk took place as Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov went outside his Voskhod 2 capsule, secured by a tether.
In 2020, the U.S. and Canada agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 61.
TV personality Mike Rowe is 61.
Singer-actor Vanessa L. Williams is 60.
Olympic gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair is 59.
Rock musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) is 57.
Rapper-actor-talk show host Queen Latifah is 53.
Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 51.
Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 49.
Rock singer Adam Levine (Maroon 5) is 44.
Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal is 19.