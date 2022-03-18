“Herb is the healing of a nation, alcohol is the destruction.” — Bob Marley
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 18, the 77th day of 2022. There are 288 days left in the year.
On March 18, 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.
Mitt Romney scored an overwhelming win in Puerto Rico’s Republican presidential primary, trouncing chief rival Rick Santorum.
In 1925, the Tri-State Tornado struck southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana, resulting in some 700 deaths.
In 1937, in America’s worst school disaster, nearly 300 people, most of them children, were killed in a natural gas explosion at the New London Consolidated School in Rusk County, Texas.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order authorizing the War Relocation Authority, which was put in charge of interning Japanese-Americans, with Milton S. Eisenhower (the younger brother of Dwight D. Eisenhower) as its director.
In 2002, Brittanie Cecil died two days short of her 14th birthday after being hit in the head by a puck at a game between the host Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames; it was apparently the first such fan fatality in NHL history.
In 2018, Vladimir Putin rolled to a crushing reelection victory for six more years as Russia’s president.
Composer John Kander is 95.
Singer Irene Cara is 63.
Actor Geoffrey Owens is 61.
Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 60.
TV personality Mike Rowe is 60.
Singer-actor Vanessa L. Williams is 59.
Olympic gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair is 58.
Rapper-actor-talk show host Queen Latifah is 52.
Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 50.
Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 48.
