TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 19, the 78th day of 2023. There are 287 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1977, the series finale of “Mary Tyler Moore” aired on CBS-TV, ending the situation comedy’s seven-season run.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Francis officially began his ministry as the 266th pope, receiving the ring symbolizing the papacy and a wool stole exemplifying his role as shepherd of his 1.2-billion strong flock during a Mass at the Vatican. Insurgents carried out a wave of bombings across Iraq that killed at least 65 people. Harry Reems, 65, co-star of the 1972 adult-film classic “Deep Throat,” died in Salt Lake City.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1931, Nevada Gov. Fred B. Balzar signed a measure legalizing casino gambling.
In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered men between the ages of 45 and 64, inclusive, to register for non-military duty.
In 1945, during World War II, 724 people were killed when a Japanese dive bomber attacked the carrier USS Franklin off Japan (the ship was saved). Adolf Hitler ordered the destruction of German facilities that could fall into Allied hands in his so-called “Nero Decree,” which was largely disregarded.
In 1987, televangelist Jim Bakker resigned as chairman of his PTL ministry organization amid a sex and money scandal involving Jessica Hahn, a former church secretary.
In 1995, after a 21-month hiatus, Michael Jordan returned to professional basketball with his former team, the Chicago Bulls.
In 2003, President George W. Bush ordered the start of war against Iraq. (Because of the time difference, it was early March 20 in Iraq.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ursula Andress is 87.
Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 77.
Actor Glenn Close is 76.
Actor Bruce Willis is 68.
Actor Connor Trinneer is 54.
Rock musician Gert Bettens (K’s Choice) is 53.
Rapper Bun B is 50.
Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 47.
Actor Virginia Williams is 45.
MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 35.