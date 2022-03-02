”Life is made of ever so many partings welded together.” – Charles Dickens
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2, the 61st day of 2022. There are 304 days left in the year.
On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that still stands. (Philadelphia won, 169-147.)
Some 40 people were killed by tornadoes that struck Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Major League Baseball expanded its playoff format to 10 teams, adding a second wild card in each league.
In 1917, actor, producer, director and bandleader Desi Arnaz was born in Santiago de Cuba.
In 1932, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which moved the date of the presidential inauguration from March 4 to Jan. 20, was passed by Congress and sent to the states for ratification.
In 1939, John Ford’s classic Western “Stagecoach,” starring Claire Trevor and John Wayne, opened in New York.
In 1990, more than 6,000 drivers went on strike against Greyhound Lines Inc. (The company, later declaring an impasse in negotiations, fired the strikers.)
In 1995, the Internet search engine website Yahoo! was incorporated by founders Jerry Yang and David Filo.
Actor Laraine Newman is 70.
Singer Jay Osmond is 67.
Country singer Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) is 63.
Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 60.
Actor Daniel Craig is 54.
Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 45.
Actor Rebel Wilson is 42.
Actor Bryce Dallas Howard is 41.
Former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 40.
Country singer Luke Combs is 32.
