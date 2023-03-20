”For the great doesn’t happen through impulse alone, and is a succession of little things that are brought together.” — Vince Lombardi
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 20, the 79th day of 2023. There are 286 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 20, 1996, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Erik and Lyle Menendez of first-degree murder in the shotgun slayings of their wealthy parents. (They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
10 YEARS AGO
Making his first visit to Israel since taking office, President Barack Obama affirmed Israel’s sovereign right to defend itself from any threat and vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Five former elected officials of Bell, California, were convicted of misappropriating public funds by paying themselves huge salaries while raising taxes on residents; one defendant was acquitted. Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed bills that put sweeping new restrictions on sales of firearms and ammunition.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte returned to Paris after escaping his exile on Elba, beginning his “Hundred Days” rule.
In 1852, Harriet Beecher Stowe’s influential novel about slavery, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” was first published in book form after being serialized.
In 1854, the Republican Party of the United States was founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Ripon, Wisconsin.
In 1969, John Lennon married Yoko Ono in Gibraltar.
In 1976, kidnapped newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was convicted of armed robbery for her part in a San Francisco bank holdup carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison; she was released after serving 22 months, and was pardoned in 2001 by President Bill Clinton.)
In 2014, President Barack Obama ordered economic sanctions against nearly two dozen members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and a major bank that provided them support, raising the stakes in an East-West showdown over Ukraine.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Hal Linden is 92.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 78.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 75.
Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 73.
Movie director Spike Lee is 66.
Actor Holly Hunter is 65.
Actor-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 60.
Actor Jessica Lundy is 57.
Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 41.
Actor-singer Christy Carlson Romano is 39.