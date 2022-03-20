TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 20, the 79th day of 2022. There are 286 days left in the year. Spring arrives at 11:33 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 20, 1996, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Erik and Lyle Menendez of first-degree murder in the shotgun slayings of their wealthy parents. (They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
10 YEARS AGO
Front-runner Mitt Romney won the Illinois Republican primary with ease, routing Rick Santorum for his third big-state win in a row. Army linebacker Andrew Rodriguez received the James E. Sullivan Award, given by the Amateur Athletic Union to the top amateur athlete in the United States.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1852, Harriet Beecher Stowe’s influential novel about slavery, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” was first published in book form after being serialized.
In 1969, John Lennon married Yoko Ono in Gibraltar.
In 1976, kidnapped newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was convicted of armed robbery for her part in a San Francisco bank holdup carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison; she was released after serving 22 months, and was pardoned in 2001 by President Bill Clinton.)
In 1995, in Tokyo, 12 people were killed, more than 5,500 others sickened when packages containing the deadly chemical sarin were leaked on five separate subway trains by Aum Shinrikyo (ohm shin-ree-kyoh) cult members.
In 2018, in a phone call to Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump offered congratulations on Putin’s reelection victory; a senior official said Trump had been warned in briefing materials that he should not congratulate Putin.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Hal Linden is 91.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 77.
Country singer-musician Ranger Doug (Riders in the Sky) is 76.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 74.
Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 72.
Rock musician Jimmie Vaughan is 71.
Movie director Spike Lee is 65.
Actor Holly Hunter is 64.
Actor-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 59.
Actor Ruby Rose is 36.
Actor Barrett Doss is 33.
