“The best way to predict the future is to create it.” – Abraham Lincoln
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 21, the 80th day of 2022. There are 285 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 21, 1965, civil rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began their third, successful march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
10 YEARS AGO
A previously divided U.N. Security Council sent a strong and united message to the Syrian government and its opposition, telling both sides to immediately implement proposals by international envoy Kofi Annan to end Syria’s yearlong bloodshed. Meting out unprecedented punishment for a bounty system that targeted key opposing players, the NFL suspended New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton without pay for the coming season and indefinitely banned the team’s former defensive coordinator; Commissioner Roger Goodell fined the Saints $500,000 and took away two draft picks.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1685, composer Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, Germany.
In 1997, President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin wrapped up their summit in Helsinki, Finland, still deadlocked over NATO expansion, but able to agree on slashing nuclear weapons arsenals.
In 2006, the social media website Twitter was established with the sending of the first “tweet” by co-founder Jack Dorsey, who wrote: “just setting up my twttr.”
In 2019, President Donald Trump abruptly declared that the U.S. would recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a major shift in American policy.
In 2020 during a White House briefing, President Donald Trump doubled down on his support for the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the coronavirus, while Dr. Anthony Fauci said the evidence was “anecdotal.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kathleen Widdoes is 83.
Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 77.
Actor Timothy Dalton is 76.
Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 72.
Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 64.
Actor Kassie Depaiva is 61.
Actor Matthew Broderick is 60.
Comedian-actor Rosie O’Donnell is 60.
Rapper-TV personality Kevin Federline is 44.
Actor Scott Eastwood is 36.
