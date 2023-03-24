”Attitude is the ‘little’ thing’ that makes a big difference.” — Winston Churchill
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 24, the 83rd day of 2023. There are 282 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 24, 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.
10 YEARS AGO
Just days after the 10th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on a previously unannounced trip to Baghdad, confronted Iraqi officials for continuing to grant Iran access to its airspace and said Iraq’s behavior was raising questions about its reliability as a partner. Hundreds of thousands marched in Paris protesting the imminent legalization of same-sex marriage. (It would be signed into law just over two months later).
ON THIS DATE:
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill granting future independence to the Philippines.
In 1980, one of El Salvador’s most respected Roman Catholic Church leaders, Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero, was shot to death by a sniper as he celebrated Mass in San Salvador.
In 1999, NATO launched airstrikes against Yugoslavia, marking the first time in its 50-year existence that it had ever attacked a sovereign country. Thirty-nine people were killed when fire erupted in the Mont Blanc tunnel in France and burned for two days.
In 2010, keeping a promise he’d made to anti-abortion Democratic lawmakers to assure passage of his historic health care legislation, President Barack Obama signed an executive order against using federal funds to pay for elective abortions covered by private insurance.
In 2015, Germanwings Flight 9525, an Airbus A320, crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board; investigators said the jetliner was deliberately downed by the 27-year-old co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz.
In 2016, a U.N. war crimes court convicted former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic of genocide and nine other charges for orchestrating a campaign of terror that left 100,000 people dead during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia; Karadzic was sentenced to 40 years in prison. (The sentence was later increased to life in prison.)
In 2020, the International Olympic Committee announced that the Summer Olympics in Tokyo would be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 84.
Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 72.
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 72.
Actor Donna Pescow is 69.
Actor Robert Carradine is 69.
Actor Kelly LeBrock is 63.
Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 53.
Actor Megyn Price is 52.
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 47.
Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 37.