“When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 25, the 84th day of 2022. There are 281 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 25, 1931, in the so-called “Scottsboro Boys” case, nine young Black men were taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women; after years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine were eventually vindicated.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama arrived in South Korea, where he visited the Demilitarized Zone separating the South from the communist North, telling American troops stationed nearby they were protectors of “freedom’s frontier.” Pope Benedict XVI, on his first trip to Latin America, urged Mexicans to wield their faith against drug violence, poverty and other ills, celebrating Mass before a sea of worshippers in Silao.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1911, 146 people, mostly young female immigrants, were killed when fire broke out at the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. in New York.
In 1915, the U.S. Navy lost its first commissioned submarine as the USS F-4 sank off Hawaii, claiming the lives of all 21 crew members.
In 1954, RCA announced it had begun producing color television sets at its plant in Bloomington, Indiana.
In 1960, Ray Charles recorded “Georgia on My Mind” as part of his “The Genius Hits the Road” album in New York.
In 1996, an 81-day standoff by the anti-government Freemen began at a ranch near Jordan, Montana.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Film critic Gene Shalit is 96.
Singer Anita Bryant is 82.
Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 79.
Singer Sir Elton John is 75.
Actor Marcia Cross is 60.
Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 57.
Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 56.
Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 55.
Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 40.
Actor-singer Katharine McPhee is 38.