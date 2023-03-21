TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 26, the 85th day of 2023. There are 280 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1992, a judge in Indianapolis sentenced former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson ended up serving three years.)
10 YEARS AGO
Italy’s top criminal court overturned the acquittal of American Amanda Knox in the grisly murder of British roommate Meredith Kercher and ordered Knox to stand trial again. (Although convicted in absentia, Knox was exonerated by the Italian Supreme Court in 2015.) A study from the Society of Actuaries said that insurance companies would have to pay out an average of 32 percent more for medical claims under President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul. President Obama named veteran Secret Service agent Julia Pierson as the agency’s first female director.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna at age 56.
In 1973, the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
In 1988, Jesse Jackson stunned fellow Democrats by soundly defeating Michael S. Dukakis in Michigan’s Democratic presidential caucuses.
In 2014, Osama bin Laden’s son-in-law, Sulaiman Abu Ghaith (SOO’-lay-mahn AH’-boo gayth), was convicted in New York for his role as al-Qaida’s fiery chief spokesman after 9/11. (He was later sentenced to life in prison.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 93.
Actor Alan Arkin is 89.
Journalist Bob Woodward is 80.
Singer Diana Ross is 79.
Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 75.
Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 74.
Comedian Martin Short is 73.
Actor Jennifer Grey is 63.
Country singer Kenny Chesney is 55.
Actor Keira Knightley is 38.