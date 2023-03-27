”Believe in yourself. Stay in your own lane. There’s only one you.” — Queen Latifah
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 27, the 86th day of 2023. There are 279 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 27, 1977, in aviation’s worst disaster, 583 people were killed when a KLM Boeing 747, attempting to take off in heavy fog, crashed into a Pan Am 747 on an airport runway on the Canary Island of Tenerife.
10 YEARS AGO
Lawyers for Colorado theater mass shooting suspect James Holmes said he would plead guilty to the attack that killed 12 people and serve the rest of his life in prison to avoid the death penalty. (Prosecutors rejected the offer, but Holmes ended up being sentenced to life in prison anyway.) Former South African President Nelson Mandela was admitted to a hospital for pneumonia (he was discharged 10 days later).
ON THIS DATE:
In 1912, first lady Helen Herron Taft and the wife of Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Viscountess Chinda, planted the first two of 3,000 cherry trees given to the U.S. as a gift by the mayor of Tokyo.
In 1945, during World War II, General Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters in Paris that German defenses on the Western Front had been broken.
In 1973, “The Godfather” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for best actor. Liza Minnelli won best actress for “Cabaret.”
In 1975, construction began on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which was completed two years later.
In 2019, Facebook said it was extending its ban on hate speech to prohibit the promotion and support of white nationalism and white separatism.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Hall of Fame racer Cale Yarborough is 84.
Actor Michael York is 81.
Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 60.
Actor Pauley Perrette is 54.
Singer Mariah Carey is 53.
Hip-hop singer Fergie is 48.
Jazz musician Tia Fuller is 47.
Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 39.
MLB catcher Buster Posey is 36.
Actor Brenda Song is 35.