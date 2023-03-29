”Each day comes bearing its gifts. Untie the ribbon.” — Ann Ruth Schabacker
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, the 88th day of 2023. There are 277 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1984, under cover of early morning darkness, the Baltimore Colts football team left its home city of three decades and moved to Indianapolis.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama promoted a plan to create construction and other jobs by attracting private money to help rebuild roads, bridges and other public works projects during a visit to a Miami port that was undergoing $2 billion in upgrades paid for with government and private dollars. A 16-story building that was about to be completed collapsed in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, killing 36 people, most of them laborers or bystanders.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln ordered plans for a relief expedition to sail to South Carolina’s Fort Sumter, which was still in the hands of Union forces despite repeated demands by the Confederacy that it be turned over.
In 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were convicted in New York of conspiracy to commit espionage for the Soviet Union. (They were executed in June 1953.)
In 1971, Army Lt. William L. Calley Jr. was convicted of murdering 22 Vietnamese civilians in the 1968 My Lai (mee ly) massacre. (Calley ended up serving three years under house arrest.) A jury in Los Angeles recommended the death penalty for Charles Manson and three female followers for the 1969 Tate-La Bianca murders. (The sentences were commuted when the California state Supreme Court struck down the death penalty in 1972.)
In 1974, eight Ohio National Guardsmen were indicted on federal charges stemming from the shooting deaths of four students at Kent State University. (The charges were later dismissed.)
In 2002, Israeli troops stormed Yasser Arafat’s headquarters complex in the West Bank in a raid that was launched in response to anti-Israeli attacks that had killed 30 people in three days.
In 2004, President George W. Bush welcomed seven former Soviet-bloc nations (Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Latvia and Estonia) into NATO during a White House ceremony.
In 2020, country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s, died at 61 from what a spokesman said were complications from COVID-19.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 78.
Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 76.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 68.
Model Elle Macpherson is 60.
Actor Annabella Sciorra is 59.
Rock singer-musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) is 56.
Actor Lucy Lawless is 55.
Country singer Brady Seals is 54.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 47.
Pop singer Kelly Sweet is 35.