"Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." - Arthur Ashe, American tennis player
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 3, the 62nd day of 2022. There are 303 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 3, 1974, a Turkish Airlines DC-10 crashed shortly after takeoff from Orly Airport in Paris, killing all 346 people on board.
10 YEARS AGO
Mitt Romney rolled to a double-digit victory in Washington state’s Republican presidential caucuses, his fourth campaign triumph in a row.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution.
In 1960, Lucille Ball filed for divorce from her husband, Desi Arnaz, a day after they had finished filming the last episode of “The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show.”
In 1966, death claimed actors William Frawley at age 79 and Alice Pearce at age 48 in Hollywood.
In 1969, Apollo 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a mission to test the lunar module.
In 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers in a scene captured on amateur video. Twenty-five people were killed when a United Airlines Boeing 737-200 crashed while approaching the Colorado Springs airport.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jennifer Warnes is 75.
Actor Robert Gossett is 68.
Actor Miranda Richardson is 64.
Actor Mary Page Keller is 61.
Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 60.
Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 60.
Actor Julie Bowen is 52.
Actor David Faustino is 48.
Rapper Lil’ Flip is 41.
Actor Jessica Biel is 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.