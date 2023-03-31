“Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 31, the 90th day of 2023. There are 275 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2005, Terri Schiavo, 41, died at a hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida, 13 days after her feeding tube was removed in a wrenching right-to-die court fight.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Francis marked Christianity’s most joyous day at the Vatican with a passionate plea for world peace as he celebrated his first Easter Sunday as pontiff. The Houston Astros, coming off consecutive 100-loss seasons in the National League, made an impressive debut in the American League, trouncing the Texas Rangers 8-2 on opening night.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1917, the United States took formal possession of the Virgin Islands from Denmark.
In 1931, Notre Dame college football coach Knute Rockne, 43, was killed in the crash of a TWA plane in Bazaar, Kansas.
In 1968, at the conclusion of a nationally broadcast address on Vietnam, President Lyndon B. Johnson stunned listeners by declaring, “I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.”
In 1993, actor Brandon Lee, 28, was accidentally shot to death during the filming of a movie in Wilmington, North Carolina, when he was hit by a bullet fragment that had become lodged inside a prop gun.
In 1995, baseball players agreed to end their 232-day strike after a judge granted a preliminary injunction against club owners.
In 2020, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially stepped down from duties as members of the royal family.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Richard Chamberlain is 89.
Actor Shirley Jones is 89.
Musician Herb Alpert is 88.
Actor Christopher Walken is 80.
Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 79.
Former Vice President Al Gore is 76.
Actor Rhea Perlman is 75.
Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 68.
Actor Ewan McGregor is 52.
Actor Brian Tyree Henry is 41.