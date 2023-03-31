Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with showers in the morning. Thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.