TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 4, the 63rd day of 2022. There are 302 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 4, 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama, in an address to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in Washington, said he didn’t want war but that he would not hesitate to attack Iran if that were the only option left to stop it from getting a nuclear weapon. Vladimir Putin scored a decisive victory in Russia’s presidential election to return to the Kremlin and extend his hold on power. Nearly 300 people in the Republic of Congo were killed after a series of blasts at an arms depot in the capital Brazzaville.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term of office; with the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln declared: “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”
In 1966, John Lennon of The Beatles was quoted in the London Evening Standard as saying, “We’re more popular than Jesus now,” a comment that caused an angry backlash in the United States.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan addressed the nation on the Iran-Contra affair, acknowledging that his overtures to Iran had “deteriorated” into an arms-for-hostages deal.
In 2015, the Justice Department cleared Darren Wilson, a white former Ferguson, Missouri, police officer, in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, but also issued a scathing report calling for sweeping changes in city law enforcement practices.
In 2020, federal health officials investigated a suburban Seattle nursing home at the center of a coronavirus outbreak.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Paula Prentiss is 84.
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 72.
Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 70.
Actor Kay Lenz is 69.
Musician Emilio Estefan is 69.
Actor Catherine O’Hara is 68.
Actor Patricia Heaton is 64.
Actor Steven Weber is 61.
Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 53.
Actor Andrea Bowen is 32.
