”The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential … these are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence.” – Confucius
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 5, the 64th day of 2022. There are 301 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1963, country music performers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins died in the crash of their plane, a Piper Comanche, near Camden, Tennessee, along with pilot Randy Hughes (Cline’s manager).
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House, where Obama urged pressure and diplomacy to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear bomb while Netanyahu emphasized his nation’s right to a pre-emptive attack.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1770, the Boston Massacre took place as British soldiers who’d been taunted by a crowd of colonists opened fire, killing five people.
In 1946, Winston Churchill delivered his “Iron Curtain” speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, in which he said: “From Stettin in the Baltic, to Trieste in the Adriatic, an ‘iron curtain’ has descended across the continent, allowing police governments to rule Eastern Europe.”
In 1953, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin died after three decades in power.
In 1982, comedian John Belushi was found dead of a drug overdose in a rented bungalow in Hollywood; he was 33.
In 2004, Martha Stewart was convicted in New York of obstructing justice and lying to the government about why she’d unloaded her Imclone stock just before the price plummeted; her ex-stockbroker, Peter Bacanovic, also was found guilty in the stock scandal. (Each later received a five-month prison sentence.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Paul Sand is 90.
Actor Fred Williamson is 84.
Actor Samantha Eggar is 83.
Actor Michael Warren is 76.
Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 70.
Magician Penn Jillette is 67.
Actor Talia Balsam is 63.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 56.
Model Niki Taylor is 47.
Actor Kimberly McCullough is 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.