Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 6, the 65th day of 2022. There are 300 days left in the year.
In 2016, former first lady Nancy Reagan died in Los Angeles at age 94.
In Super Tuesday contests, Republican Mitt Romney narrowly won in pivotal Ohio, seized a home-state victory in Massachusetts, triumphed in Idaho, Vermont and Alaska, and won easily in Virginia, where neither Rick Santorum nor Newt Gingrich was on the ballot; Santorum won contests in Oklahoma, Tennessee and North Dakota, while Gingrich won at home in Georgia. Former Texas tycoon R. Allen Stanford was convicted in Houston of bilking his investors out of more than $7 billion through a Ponzi scheme. (Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in prison.)
In 1836, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, fell as Mexican forces led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna stormed the fortress after a 13-day siege; the battle claimed the lives of all the Texan defenders, nearly 200 strong, including William Travis, James Bowie and Davy Crockett.
In 1912, Oreo sandwich cookies were first introduced by the National Biscuit Co.
In 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II.
In 1964, heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay officially changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
In 1981, Walter Cronkite signed off for the last time as principal anchorman of “The CBS Evening News.”
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 96.
Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 76.
Actor Anna Maria Horsford is 75.
Actor-director Rob Reiner is 75.
Actor Tom Arnold is 63.
Actor Connie Britton is 55.
Actor Moira Kelly is 54.
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is 50.
MLB pitcher Jake Arrieta is 36.
Rapper/producer Tyler, the Creator is 31.
