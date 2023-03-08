“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8, the 67th day of 2023. There are 298 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1971, Joe Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali by decision in what was billed as “The Fight of the Century” at Madison Square Garden in New York. Silent film comedian Harold Lloyd died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 77.
10 YEARS AGO
The government reported the jobless rate dropped to 7.7 percent the previous month, the lowest level since President Barack Obama took office. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel arrived in Afghanistan for his first visit as Pentagon chief. Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez was lauded at his state funeral as a modern-day reincarnation of Latin American liberator Simon Bolivar and a disciple of Cuba’s Fidel Castro.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1817, the New York Stock & Exchange Board, which had its beginnings in 1792, was formally organized; it later became known as the New York Stock Exchange.
In 1988, 17 soldiers were killed when two Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, collided in mid-flight.
In 1999, baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 84.
In 2000, President Bill Clinton submitted to Congress legislation to establish permanent normal trade relations with China. (The U.S. and China signed a trade pact in November 2000.)
In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, setting off a massive and ultimately unsuccessful search.
In 2016, Sir George Martin, the Beatles’ urbane producer who guided the band’s swift, historic transformation from rowdy club act to musical and cultural revolutionaries, died at age 90.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sue Ane (correct) Langdon is 87.
College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 85.
Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 78.
Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 70.
Jazz musician Billy Childs is 66.
Actor Aidan Quinn is 64.
Actor Camryn Manheim is 62.
Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 47.
Actor James Van Der Beek is 46.