“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” Mahatma Gandhi
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9, the 68th day of 2022. There are 297 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1997, gangsta rapper The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) was killed in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Los Angeles; he was 24.
10 YEARS AGO
Ten years ago: A high-profile international mission to end the Syrian crisis stumbled before it began as the opposition rejected calls by U.N. envoy Kofi Annan for dialogue with President Bashar Assad as pointless and out of touch after a year of violence. Lindsey Vonn of the United States won the World Cup giant slalom race in Are, Sweden to clinch her fourth overall title.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1796, the future emperor of the French, Napoleon Bonaparte, married Josephine de Beauharnais. (The couple later divorced.)
In 1916, more than 400 Mexican raiders led by Pancho Villa attacked Columbus, New Mexico, killing 18 Americans. During the First World War, Germany declared war on Portugal.
In 1933, Congress, called into special session by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, began its “hundred days” of enacting New Deal legislation.
In 1976, a cable car in the Italian ski resort of Cavalese fell some 700 feet to the ground when a supporting line snapped, killing 43 people.
In 2000, John McCain suspended his presidential campaign, conceding the Republican nomination to George W. Bush. Bill Bradley ended his presidential bid, conceding the Democratic nomination to Vice President Al Gore.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Joyce Van Patten is 88.
Country singer Mickey Gilley is 86.
Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 80.
Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 79.
Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74.
Actor Jaime Lyn Bauer is 73.
TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 65.
Country musician Rusty Hendrix (Confederate Railroad) is 62.
Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 51.
Rapper Bow Wow is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.