TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 1, the 121st day of 2022. There are 244 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 1, 2011, President Barack Obama announced the death of Osama bin Laden during a U.S. commando operation. (Because of the time difference, it was early May 2 in Pakistan, where the al-Qaida leader met his end.)
10 YEARS AGO
In a swift and secretive trip to the Afghan war zone, President Barack Obama signed an agreement vowing long-term ties with Afghanistan after America’s combat forces returned home.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1963, James W. Whittaker became the first American to conquer Mount Everest as he and Sherpa guide Nawang Gombu reached the summit.
In 1964, the computer programming language BASIC (Beginner’s All-Purpose Symbolic Instruction Code) was created by Dartmouth College professors John G. Kemeny and Thomas E. Kurtz.
In 1971, the intercity passenger rail service Amtrak went into operation.
In 1991, Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers threw his seventh no-hitter at age 44, shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0.
In 2020, U.S. regulators allowed emergency use of remdesivir, the first drug that appeared to help some COVID-19 patients recover faster.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Judy Collins is 83.
Singer Rita Coolidge is 77.
Hall of Fame jockey Steve Cauthen is 62.
Country singer Tim McGraw is 55.
Rock musician Johnny Colt is 54.
Actor Julie Benz is 50.
Actor Bailey Chase is 50.
Gospel/R&B singer Tina Campbell (Mary Mary) is 48.
Actor Darius McCrary is 46.
Actor Lizzy Greene is 19.