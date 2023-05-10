“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” — Andrew Carnegie
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, the 130th day of 2023. There are 235 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).
10 YEARS AGO
The Internal Revenue Service apologized for what it acknowledged was “inappropriate” targeting of conservative political groups during the 2012 election to see if they were violating their tax-exempt status. U.S government scientists said worldwide levels of carbon dioxide, the chief greenhouse gas blamed for global warming, had hit a milestone, reaching an amount never before encountered by humans.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1818, American patriot Paul Revere, 83, died in Boston.
In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.
In 1941, Adolf Hitler’s deputy, Rudolf Hess, parachuted into Scotland on what he claimed was a peace mission. (Hess ended up serving a life sentence at Spandau Prison until 1987, when he apparently committed suicide at age 93.)
In 1994, Nelson Mandela took the oath of office in Pretoria to become South Africa’s first Black president. The state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys.
In 2002, a tense 39-day-old standoff between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem ended with 13 suspected militants flown into European exile and 26 released into the Gaza Strip.
In 2014, Michael Sam was picked by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the NFL draft, becoming the first openly gay player drafted by a pro football team. (Sam retired after an unsuccessful stint with the Rams and the Dallas Cowboys.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 90.
R&B singer Henry Fambrough (The Spinners) is 85.
Singer Donovan is 77.
Singer Dave Mason is 77.
Sports anchor Chris Berman is 68.
Rock singer Bono (U2) is 63.
Model Linda Evangelista is 58.
Race car driver Helio Castroneves is 48.
Actor Kenan Thompson is 45.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin is 28.