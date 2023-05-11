"Reading is faster than listening. Doing is faster than watching." — Naval Ravikant
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 11, the 131st day of 2023. There are 234 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1981, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital at age 36.
10 YEARS AGO
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declared victory following a historic election marred by violence. A pair of car bomb attacks in Turkey killed 52 people near the Syrian border. A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Arabian Sea port town of Jask in the south of Iran, injuring at least 15 people.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1927, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was founded during a banquet at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.
In 1935, the Rural Electrification Administration was created as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.
In 1946, the first CARE packages, sent by a consortium of American charities to provide relief to the hungry of postwar Europe, arrived at Le Havre, France.
In 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.
In 1996, an Atlanta-bound ValuJet DC-9 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Miami and crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing all 110 people on board.
In 2020, Twitter announced that it would add a warning label to tweets containing disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is 90.
Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 82.
Actor Frances Fisher is 71.
Actor and former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 64.
Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 59.
Actor Coby Bell is 48.
Actor Austin O’Brien is 42.
Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 41.
Rapper Ace Hood is 35.
Musician Howard Lawrence (Disclosure) is 29.