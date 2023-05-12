”In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” — Robert Frost
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 12, the 132nd day of 2023. There are 233 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1932, the body of Charles Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was found in a wooded area near Hopewell, New Jersey.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Francis gave the Catholic Church new saints, including hundreds of 15th-century martyrs who were beheaded for refusing to convert to Islam, as he led his first canonization ceremony before tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square. Nineteen people were wounded in a gang-related shooting during a Mother’s Day parade in New Orleans. Serena Williams kept her No. 1 ranking and added career title No. 50 as she beat Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the Madrid Open; Rafael Nadal won his fifth title since returning from a knee injury by beating Stanislas Wawrinka 6-2, 6-4.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1780, during the Revolutionary War, the besieged city of Charleston, South Carolina, surrendered to British forces.
In 1933, the Federal Emergency Relief Administration and the Agricultural Adjustment Administration were established to provide help for the needy and farmers.
In 1943, during World War II, Axis forces in North Africa surrendered. The two-week Trident Conference, headed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, opened in Washington.
In 1958, the United States and Canada signed an agreement to create the North American Air Defense Command (later the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD).
In 1970, the Senate voted unanimously to confirm Harry A. Blackmun as a Supreme Court justice.
In 1975, the White House announced the new Cambodian government had seized an American merchant ship, the Mayaguez, in international waters. (U.S. Marines gained control of the ship three days after its seizure, not knowing the 39 civilian members of the crew had already been released by Cambodia.)
In 1986, the military action-drama film “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis and released by Paramount Pictures, had its world premiere in New York.
In 2008, a devastating 7.9 magnitude earthquake in China’s Sichuan province left more than 87,000 people dead or missing.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Linda Dano is 80.
Singer-musician Steve Winwood is 75.
Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 73.
Singer Billy Squier is 73.
Country singer Kix Brooks is 68.
Rock musician Eric Singer (KISS) is 65.
Actor Emilio Estevez is 61.
Actor Stephen Baldwin is 57.
Actor Kim Fields is 54.
Actor Mackenzie Astin is 50.
Actor Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 46.
Actor-singer Clare Bowen is 39.
Actor Emily VanCamp is 37.