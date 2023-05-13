”If you’re not prepared to be wrong, you’ll never come up with anything original.” — Sir Ken Robinson
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 13, the 133rd day of 2023. There are 232 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama tried to swat down a pair of brewing controversies, denouncing as “outrageous” the targeting of conservative political groups by the IRS but angrily denying any administration cover-up after the deadly attacks in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012. Philadelphia abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of three babies who were delivered alive and then killed with scissors at his clinic (Gosnell is serving a life sentence). The Associated Press sent a letter of protest to Attorney General Eric Holder after the Justice Department told the news agency it had secretly obtained two months of telephone records of AP reporters and editors. Psychologist Joyce Brothers, 85, died in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”
In 1972, 118 people died after fire broke out at the Sennichi Department Store in Osaka, Japan.
In 1973, in tennis’ first so-called “Battle of the Sexes,” Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court 6-2, 6-1 in Ramona, California. (Billie Jean King soundly defeated Riggs at the Houston Astrodome in September.)
In 1985, a confrontation between Philadelphia authorities and the radical group MOVE ended as police dropped a bomb onto the group’s row house, igniting a fire that killed 11 people and destroyed 61 homes.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated federal appeals Judge Stephen G. Breyer to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Harry A. Blackmun; Breyer went on to win Senate confirmation.
In 2002, President George W. Bush announced that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin (POO’-tihn) would sign a treaty to shrink their countries’ nuclear arsenals by two-thirds.
In 2016, the Obama administration issued a directive requiring public schools to permit transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their chosen gender identity.
In 2019, Doris Day, the sunny blond film star and singer who appeared in comedic roles opposite Rock Hudson and Cary Grant in the 1950s and 1960s, died at her California home at the age of 97.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Stevie Wonder is 73.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 62.
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 59.
Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 57.
Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 45.
Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 44.
Actor-writer-director Lena Dunham is 37.
Actor Robert Pattinson is 37.
NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 35.
Actor Debby Ryan is 30.